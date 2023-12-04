Sam MaskaShaw: Vicky Kaushal thanks Amul for the tribute to his new film. See pic

The official Instagram handle of Indian dairy giant Amul took to the photo-sharing platform to post a new creative on Sam Bahadur, the recent biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar that stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of India's first Field Marshal. Vicky also shared the creative on his Instagram handle and thanked Amul for the tribute. (Also Read: Sam Bahadur box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal film hits double digits, mints ₹10.3 crore) Amul's new creative on Sam Bahadur

Amul's new creative

The creative shared by Amul replicated a poster of Sam Bahadur in which the man is seen facing the camera, with one hand holding a stick. In the other hand, however, the creative shows Sam holding a buttered slice of bread. His fellow Indian Army men are also seen raising buttered slices of bread in the background. The tweaked poster announced the film as “Sam MaskaShaw,” lending its own buttery twist to the title.

Vicky shares the ad

Vicky also shared Amul's creative on his Instagram handle, returning the favour with a witty and pun-filled caption. He wrote, “Iss Amul-ya pyaar ke liye shukriya, Sweetie! (Thank you for this valuable love) (yellow heart and namaste emojis.” He also shared Amul's creative on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “The most makkhan validation! Thank you @amul_india (red heart and namaste emojis).”

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the Hyderabad crises of 1948. Manekshaw then led the Indian Army and came out victorious in the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

On playing the lead role in the film, Vicky said in a statement, “Playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is an immense responsibility and a huge honour. We’ve poured our hearts into bringing to life one of India’s great heroes on screen. I’m humbled to be a part of this project that is so inspiring.”

Sam Bahadur marks Vicky’s second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after Raazi.

