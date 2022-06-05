Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Samrat Prithviraj box office day 2: Akshay Kumar's film sees a small jump, collects 12.6 crore on Saturday
Samrat Prithviraj box office day 2: Akshay Kumar's film sees a small jump, collects 12.6 crore on Saturday

Samrat Prithviraj box office day 2: Akshay Kumar's film had a better Saturday than Friday. It has collected about 23 crore so far.
Samrat Prithviraj box office day 2: Sonu Sood plays Chand Bardai while Akshay Kumar plays King Prithviraj in the movie.
Published on Jun 05, 2022 02:50 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saturday figures for Akshay Kumar's latest release Samrat Prithviraj are in. After registering a lukewarm opening on Friday, Samrat Prithviraj managed a slightly better haul on Saturday. The film minted another 12.60 crore after opening with a 10.7 crore collection. (Also read: Samrat Prithviraj review: No one seems human in Akshay Kumar's part-panegyric, part-misguided feminist epic)

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SamratPrithviraj witnesses limited growth on Day 2... Metros - which contribute a major chunk of revenue - remain low... Mass circuits are strong... A big push on Day 3 is a must for a healthy weekend total... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr. Total: 23.30 cr. #India biz.”

Samrat Prithviraj, which made its debut in theatres countrywide on Friday, chronicles the life of warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay. Directed by noted writer-filmmaker Chandraparaksh Dwivedi, the film marks the acting debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar.

In a statement, Dwivedi said the film's day one collection proves that viewers have connected with the story of courage and sacrifice.

"The Samrat believed that India is for Indians and fought till his last breathe to keep India free from invaders. Our goal was to tell his story to as many Indians as possible and with audiences calling our tribute a 'must watch visual spectacle' already, we are hoping that we entertain our countrymen to the fullest in the days to come," he added.

Samrat Prithviraj also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. A Yash Raj Films production, the movie has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(With PTI inputs)

akshay kumar prithviraj
