Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan, requests people to stop threatening his family and friends

Producer Sandeep Singh has announced that he's shelving the film on Tipu Sultan, the celebrated king of Mysore. He's attributed the reason to him, his family and friends getting threats from Tipu's followers. (Also Read: Bihar man arrested for threatening film producer Sandeep Singh) Sandeep Singh has announced the shelving of his film on Tipu Sultan

Tipu Sultan film shelved

Sandeep Singh took to Twitter on Monday to reveal his plans of shelving the contentious film on Tipu Sultan. He wrote, “The film on Hazrat Tipu Sultan will not be made. I kindly request my fellow brothers and sister to refrain from threatening or abusing my family, friends and me. I sincerely apologise if I have unintentionally hurt anyone's religious sentiments. It was never my intention to do so, as I firmly believe in respecting all beliefs. As Indians, let us forever unite and always give respect to one another!”

Sandeep on his plans to make film on Tipu

When Sandeep announced the film on Tipu Sultan, he had issued a statement that read, "This is the cinema I personally believe in. My films stand for truth... I was brainwashed into believing him to be a braveheart as shown in our history textbooks. But nobody knows his malevolent side. I want to expose his dark side for the future generation."

Tipu Sultan was supposed to be co-produced by Sandeep, Eros International and Rashmi Sharma Films. It was scheduled to be released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film was announced ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls in May.

Pawan Sharma, who was slated to direct the film, had said at the time of announcing the project, "What we are taught in school about Tipu Sultan is gross misinformation. I stood absolutely shaken and disillusioned to know his reality as a bigoted king. Through my film I am daring to show a brutal reality that has been manipulated just for us to take him to be a warrior hero."

Sandeep Singh has previously produced the biopic of PM Narendra Modi (2019). He is also backing more such biographical projects, including those of Veer Savarkar, Bal Thackeray and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

