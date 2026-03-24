Did you know Dhurandhar's Chaudhary Aslam was actually Sanjay Dutt's fan in real life, was called ‘baba cop’
It has now come to light that Karachi SP Chaudhary Aslam Khan was a fan of Sanjay Dutt, with those close to him even nicknaming him “baba cop”.
Actor Sanjay Dutt is winning hearts with his commanding turn as the late Pakistani police officer Chaudhary Aslam in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster franchise Dhurandhar. While audiences are applauding his intense portrayal, here’s an interesting real-life twist – the police officer he essays on screen was, in fact, an ardent fan of the Bollywood star himself.
Sanjay Dutt’s Dhurandhar character has a personal connect to him
The spy thriller takes inspiration from real-life events to craft a semi-fictionalised narrative of India’s war against terror in Pakistan, with a sharp focus on the criminal networks operating in Karachi’s Lyari. The film brings to the screen several characters rooted in reality, including the late Karachi SP Chaudhary Aslam Khan, portrayed by Sanjay Dutt.
It has now come to light that the police officer was a fan of Sanjay Dutt, with those close to him even affectionately nicknaming him “baba cop” – a nod to the actor’s iconic persona. The real-life connection between Sanjay and Chaudhary Aslam was revealed by Anirudhya Mitra, an ex- journalist with decades of experience researching the ISI, the Pakistan underworld, in the recent episode of The Ranveer Show.
Talking about the late police officer, Anirudhya said, “Log bolte has he was a Taliban hunter.. Ek naam tha yaaron ka yaar… ek naam tha baba cop… Baba cop kyun naam tha kyunki woh Sanjay Dutt ke bahut bade fan the Khalnayak dekhne ke baad, which is an irony (People used to say he was a Taliban hunter… he had many names… He was known as a friend of friends. One name that stood out was ‘Baba Cop’. He was called Baba Cop because he was a huge fan of Sanjay Dutt after watching Khalnayak – which is an irony).”
Later in the episode, Anirudhya asserted that Sanjay was an apt choice to portray his character in the Bollywood film. He also revealed that before Dhurandhar, a life based on life was made in Pakistan too.
Who was Chaudhary Aslam?
Born in 1963, Chaudhary Aslam joined the Sind Police in the 80s as an ASI and worked in several towns across the Pakistani province. In the 2000s, he was appointed to lead the Lyari Task Force in the government’s crackdown on the gangs in the Karachi township. He is credited with eliminating several major gangsters from the region. After surviving an attack from the Taliban in 2011, he was assassinated in 2014 by the TTP, the Taliban’s Pakistani faction. Sanjay Dutt plays him in Dhurandhar, a film based on Operation Lyari and the Indian intelligence’s role in dismantling the terror network there.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy in Lyari, and also features Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in lead roles. After the massive success of the first part, the film’s sequel, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, was released on March 19.
The first part revolved around intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The film has so far collected over ₹500 crore net in India and ₹850 crore worldwide.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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