Sara Ali Khan is surprised as an elderly man protects her from paparazzi in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, and while the paparazzi were busy clicking her photos, an elderly man jumped to her protection, trying to shield her from the cameras. The gesture has won the hearts of social media users, who are praising the uncle's actions. Also read: Sara Ali Khan starts her day with 'haldi pani': Is it good for your health? Doctor answers Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino.

Elderly man protects Sara

Sara was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday, as she stepped out to visit a salon. The actor’s outing was captured by the paparazzi, and several videos of her have surfaced on social media. She was seen wearing a white top, blue jeans and a blue scarf.

One particular video has caught the attention of fans, where an elderly man is seen trying to protect Sara from being clicked by the photographers.

In the video, Sara is seen entering a gate, where she is immediately greeted by a swarm of photographers. However, before things can get overwhelming, an elderly man jumps into action, trying to shield Sara from the cameras. The actor seems taken aback by the uncle's sudden intervention, expressing her surprise with a subtle shoulder movement. Nevertheless, Sara continues to walk inside the building, and even graciously smiles for the paparazzi before walking inside.

The video was posted on the Instagram page of a Mumbai-based photographer, with a caption that read, “Uncle Ji being the cutest … Protecting Sara from Paps”.

Fans in awe of the uncle

Ever since the moment surfaced on social media, fans and social media users have been praising the elderly man's gesture.

“Salute to uncle ji,” wrote one user, with another writing, “Respect For Uncle Ji”.

"Sahi kiye uncle nee (uncle was right in doing this),” wrote another user.

“Wow man I am crying,” read one comment. Several users dropped hearts and laughing emojis to the video.

On the work front

Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her film debut with 2018’s Kedarnath, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She followed it up with Rohit Shetty's Simmba with Ranveer Singh. She also featured in projects such as Atrangi Re, Coolie No. 1 and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, out of which some have worked and some failed to elicit the expected response.

Sara was most recently seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak and Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan, which received mixed responses. Next, she will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Konkona Sen Sharma. Details of the plot have been kept under wraps at the moment.