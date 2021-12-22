Sara Ali Khan says she’s never had the ‘marriage talk’ with mom Amrita Singh: 'She wants me to focus on work'

Sara Ali Khan has revealed she has not yet had the ‘marriage talk’ with mom Amrita Singh. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of her next, Atrangi Re, in which her character - Rinku - is forcefully married off to that of Dhanush's Vishu.

On the topic of dating, Sara was recently asked if she likes to keep her personal life to herself, when the actor replied, “It's nobody else's business.” She went on to add, “People talk about equations when they reach a level of seriousness. When there is something to speak about, it will be spoken about.”

During an episode of The Bombay Journey on Mashable India, Sara said she and her mother Amrita Singh don't discuss anything about the actor's marriage plans, and that they've never had the ‘marriage talk'. Sharing the reason, Sara said: “Mom wants me to focus on work.”

Sara also revealed that out of all places in Mumbai, she goes to her mother's room to find solace. She said that ever since she has become an actor, she has ‘started having more in common' with her mom. “She is an actor and will always be. When I was away at Columbia, I don’t think she really understood me, as well as she understands me now, as somebody trying to make her mark in the Hindi film industry, which is something that she has done. She knows me too well, she is always the right person to talk to," she said.

Sara is currently looking forward to the release of Atrangi Re on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The Aanand L Rai-directed film also stars Akshay Kumar.

On Wednesday, Sara also penned a note about Dhanush on Instagram. Sharing film stills featuring them in one frame, Sara wrote, “Most inspiring actor, most supportive friend, most helpful team player, and most importantly my dearest Vishu. I cannot imagine this journey without your selfless help, constant motivation and of course your delicious sapda. Thank you for making this already most special journey for me forever unforgettable. 2 days to go.”