See Anupam Kher's mom Dulari's reaction as he gets a Gucci perfume for her: 'Bas mujhe chalte chalte log kahaein...'

Anupam Kher often shares fun videos featuring his mom Dulari Kher on social media. On Wednesday, he shared a video in which he gifted his mom a Gucci perfume which he brought for her from a work trip. She not only liked the gift but also asked him to only bring perfumes for her as a gift whenever he travels abroad. She also expressed her wish to travel to her ancestral home in Kashmir and said that she would climb all the four floors of the house. Also read: Anupam Kher’s mom Dulari Kher breaks down as he promises her a house in Kashmir, she says a 2BHK would be enough

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote in Hindi, “Mother doesn't like me to be thin. But she likes the perfume I brought. But most of all, mother wants to go to Kashmir and see her parents' house. And she says all these things in a loving way. Mothers are really so lovely. Jai Mata Di! (laughing emoji and heart emoticon) #DulariRocks.”

In the video, she tells Anupam after taking the scent, “Tu jaha jayega mere liye scent lana bass (wherever you go, only bring scent for me).” When the actor asks her about her fascination with scent, she says, "Pata nahi bas mujhe chalte chalte log kahaein aaye haaye, kaun jarahi maharani (I don't know, just want people to be in aww whenever I pass by and say, 'who is this queen')."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, "The excitement of going up and down in your ancestral house in your mother land is what every Kashmiri Pandit is waiting for. Going back to one’s roots is what every Kashmiri Pandit is dreaming of. Love you auntie." A fan wrote, “Jab mataji kashmiri mai apko dantati hai to mujhe bahut maza aata hai (I love it when she scolds you in Kashmiri).” Another fan wrote, “Sorry to say that I only watch video when you upload your mom video..I love your mom the way she talk to you, so cute. I can't wait for your mom next video.”

Anupam Kher recently saw the release of his film Shiv Shastri Balboa. It also stars Neena Gupta, Nargis Fakhri, Sharib Hashmi and Jugal Hansraj. He also has The Signature, The Vaccine War, Emergency, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, Metro In Dino in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON