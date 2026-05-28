Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’s Dhinchak Pooja gets married, hides husband’s face; fans demand wedding song

Pooja shared a video montage to announce her wedding. However, she chose to keep her husband’s face hidden in the video. She wrote in the caption, “Some clips of my marriage, I will share more." The video featured moments from the varmala ceremony and also showed her posing for selfies in her bridal look. Pooja was seen dressed in a bright pink bridal outfit for the occasion. She paired the look with heavy jewellery and a large traditional nath.

Many might remember the viral song “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” -- and many might also remember the woman behind the cringe-pop anthem, Dhinchak Pooja , whose real name is Pooja Jain. She became one of India’s first major viral internet sensations in 2017 because of the song. Recently, Dhinchak Pooja shared a major life update -- she has gotten married.

Fans react, demand wedding track Fans had amusing reactions to Pooja’s post. A comment read, "Ab ganayega SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ SHADI MAINE KER LI AAJ." Another comment read, "Need a wedding track queen😍." Other comments included, "I didn't recognize this legend until i saw the account name," "my goat is married now??? WHAT," "Once a baddie always a baddie, goat cannot be forgotten," and "One of the only people to actually understand social media is a part of life not whole life."

All about Dhinchak Pooja Dhinchak Pooja became a viral sensation around 2016 and 2017. She first grabbed attention with songs like Swag Wali Topi and Daaru, which gained traction online but did not become massive hits. However, it was “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” that truly went viral and turned her into an internet phenomenon. She was soon dubbed the “queen of cringe-pop” as she skyrocketed to fame on YouTube with her unconventional music videos, quirky presentation style and repetitive lyrics that quickly became meme material.

Later, she released more tracks such as Dilon Ka Shooter, Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Aafreen Fathima Bewafa Hai and Naach Ke Pagal, but none managed to recreate the kind of attention “Selfie Maine Leli Aaj” received. Despite facing heavy trolling online, she managed to build a loyal fan base. Currently, she has around 788K followers on Instagram.

Dhinchak Pooja also participated in Bigg Boss 11. She entered the reality show as a wild card contestant. The season was hosted by Salman Khan.