Shah Rukh Khan attends the prayer meet of photographer Pradeep Bandekar. Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took some time out from his busy schedule and stepped out to pay his respect to late veteran press photographer Pradeep Bandekar at a prayer meet. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he keeps ‘some of his 300 awards in his 9-storey office’: It's not a room but a library... Shah Rukh Khan seemed in a sombre mood at the prayer meet.

Shah Rukh at prayer meet

On Friday, a prayer meeting in memory of Pradeep was held at a hotel in Juhu in Mumbai. He passed away on August 11 at his residence in Mumbai. The prayer meeting was attended by several stars from the film industry.

Shah Rukh attended the prayer meet, and paid his respect to the departed soul. He was spotted entering and exiting the venue by several photographers stationed outside the hotel.

Shah Rukh was seen wearing white shirt paired with denims, and black shades. He seemed to be in a sombre mood. The actor attended the prayer meet with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

About Pradeep Bandekar’s death

Earlier this month, it was reported that Pradeep passed away. The news was confirmed by his son Prathamesh. He was 70.

After learning about Pradeep Bandekar’s death, several members of the Indian film industry, including Ajay Devgn and Bipasha Basu, took to their respective social media handles to pay their condolences. Ajay Devgn wrote on X, “Pradeep Bandekar ji’s passing is a personal loss… His decades-long bond with our family goes beyond the lens… He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Om Shanti.”

Bipasha Basu reacted to the news of Pradeep Bandekar’s demise on Instagram, writing, “RIP Pradeep ji. Strength to the family.”

In his decades-long career, Pradeep had worked closely with several Bollywood stars, from Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee.

On the work front

Shah Rukh is currently prepping for his under-production action-drama King, in which he portrays a gangster. Shah Rukh, in an interview with Variety, said that Sujoy Ghosh's King is going to be a massy, emotional film.

Shah Rukh has also done voiceover for the Hindi version of Disney's photorealistic animated musical-drama The Lion King. While the actor plays the grown-up version of Mufasa, his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have voiced Simba and younger Mufasa, respectively. The movie is scheduled to release on December 20.