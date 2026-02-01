Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas to re-release this month in fest celebrating 'many shades of love' for Valentine's Day

The three films, released over two decades ago, will celebrate the "many shades of love" on the big screen, according to PVR Cinemas, which is shepherding these re-releases. Devdas is the first of the three to re-release as it hits theatres on February 6. This will be followed by Yuva on February 20 and Tere Naam on February 27.

Ahead of Valentine's Day , romantic classics like Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Devdas, Salman Khan-starrer Tere Naam, and Mani Ratnam's Yuva are set for re-release this month.

About the three films Devdas was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's adaptation of the Sarat Chandra novel, starring Shah Rukh in the titular role. The most expensive Indian film of the time, it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and was a massive box office success. The film was praised for its grand sets, music, and performances. It is still considered one of Bhansali's best works.

Tere Naam marked Salman's revival at the box office. The intense romance, directed by Satish Kaushik, introduced Bhumika Chawla to Hindi cinema. It was a remake of the 1999 Tamil film Sethu, which originally starred actor Vikram. Though the film received mixed responses from audiences, it was remembered for Salman's intense performance and its music.

Yuva, directed by Mani Ratnam starred Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The 2004 release tells the stories of three young men from completely different strata of society and how one fateful incident changes their lives forever.