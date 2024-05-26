Shah Rukh Khan flies to Chennai for IPL finals between KKR and SRH; Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam join him too. Watch

Days after he was discharged from the hospital, actor Shah Rukh Khan travelled to Chennai on Sunday for the final Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). His wife-interior designer Gauri Khan, daughter-actor Suhana Khan and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan were also spotted at the Kalina airport leaving Mumbai. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan back to Mumbai; hides behind umbrella post-release from hospital for heat stroke. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan will watch the KKR vs SRH final IPL match in Chennai with his family.(AP)

Shah Rukh, Gauri, Suhana, AbRam fly to Chennai

For the travel, Shah Rukh wore a a printed hoodie and covered his head as he entered the airport. Gauri Khan was seen in a denim shirt, pants and sunglasses. Suhana Khan opted for an olive green T-shirt and denims. Aryan Khan sported a white T-shirt and grey trousers. AbRam Khan was spotted wearing a black T-shirt and pants. They didn't pose for the paparazzi.

Shah Rukh was recently hospitalised

Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, Suhana and AbRam Khan returned to Mumbai on Thursday after the actor was discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital. He was hospitalised in Ahmedabad on Wednesday due to dehydration and heat stroke. The actor was in Ahmedabad to watch the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Actor had attended KKR Qualifier 1 match

Shah Rukh was accompanied by Suhana, AbRam, and manager Pooja Dadlani. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, KKR's co-owners, and Suhana's close friends Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda were also present in the stadium on Tuesday evening, cheering for KKR Qualifier 1 match against SRH.

After the match, Shah Rukh, Suhana and AbRam greeted the spectators with a lap around the Narendra Modi Stadium. He not only greeted the audience with his folded hands but also enthralled them with his signature pose.

On Thursday, Pooja gave an update on Shah Rukh's health. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Pooja wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern." Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It rose to 45.9 degrees on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh's films

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The comedy-drama film based on the illegal immigration technique called donkey flight was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The actor will reportedly begin shooting for his upcoming film, King.