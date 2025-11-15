Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Chaiyya Chaiyya with Farah Khan; fans love his ‘unmatched energy at 60’. Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently attended a grand event in Mumbai, where he unveiled a tower named Shahrukhz. During the event, the actor was seen dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya along with Farah Khan, and as the videos surfaced online, fans couldn’t get enough of his energy. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan grooved to Chaiyya Chaiyya.

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya

A video from the event showed Farah warmly introducing Shah Rukh on stage and, as he walked in, he kissed her on the cheek, prompting cheers from the audience. Farah then joked, “I know you all are jealous, so Shah Rukh once more.” The superstar kissed her on the cheek again.

The duo were also seen dancing to Shah Rukh’s iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, choreographed by Farah. The video quickly did the rounds online, with fans praising SRK’s unmatched energy. One comment read, “Wow, look at his energy. Hard to believe he’s 60 years old now.” Another wrote, “His energy is unmatched.” A fan also appreciated Farah, saying, “Look at Farah Khan! How effortlessly she’s doing the iconic steps as if it’s a one-year-old song. Even Shah Rukh Khan is looking towards her for cues.” Another user added, “He looks so handsome.”

The Dubai-based property, Shahrukhz Danube, is a 56-storey tower spread over 450 sq ft of premium office spaces. Apart from Farah and Shah Rukh, the event was also attended by Danube's founder and chairman, Rizwan Sajan. Speaking about having a tower named after him, Shah Rukh said, “My mother would have been very happy. It is a very big honour. When my kids come, I will tell them — ‘Papa ka naam likha hai, papa ki building hai’ (Papa’s name is written on it; it’s Papa’s building).”

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The first-look poster, featuring Shah Rukh in a massy action avatar, created a huge buzz on the internet.