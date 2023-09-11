Shah Rukh Khan has the sweetest reply as Akshay Kumar congratulates him for Jawan success

It's been just four days since Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released in theatres and film trade insiders have already declared it a hit with extraordinary numbers at the box office. Amid this, Akshay Kumar extended his heartfelt wishes to Shah Rukh on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here's how Shah Rukh responded. Also read: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on Shah Rukh Khan's fatherly side on Jawan sets Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan's banter on social media.

Akshay Kumar took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “What massive success! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan @iamsrk Our films are back and how.” Shah Rukh who has been replying to every congratulatory message on social media, wrote back to the actor, “Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi (It's because of your wishes for all of us) All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love you.”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is breaking records at domestic and international box offices. In India, the film has collected around ₹81 crore nett on its fourth day, as per Sacnilk.com. Manobala Vijayabalan also shared that the gross collection is around ₹85.10 crore. Meanwhile, the film has crossed the ₹531 crores at the gross worldwide box office. It has become the fastest Hindi film to do so.

Talking about the success of Jawan, earlier several other celebrities congratulated Shah Rukh. Riteish Deshmukh posted for Shah Rukh, “Drop everything you are doing and rush to a theatre near you now! It’s mass mass mass with a lot of class!” Shah Rukh thanked him and replied, “Thank you so much for the wishes, your love and your kind words, my friend…. I’m glad you and @geneliad enjoyed the film so much! My love to the both of you always. See you soon.”

Ameesha Patel shared, “Congrats @iamsrk for once again creating GADAR at the box office who better then u can do this magic. We love u.” “Thank you Ameesha!!! Was good catching up… lots of love!" Shah Rukh told her in his reply. Besides them, Gadar director Anil Sharma, Tiger Shroff, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh also received replies from the actor. He also personally thanked several fans across the globe who have been celebrating the success of Jawan in their own ways.

