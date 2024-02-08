Shah Rukh Khan plays football with son AbRam at Mannat in leaked video, fans are concerned about their privacy

A video of Shah Rukh Khan from his bungalow Mannat has surfaced online, leaving fans to show concern about his privacy. In the video, it seems Shah Rukh spent some time playing football with his youngest son, AbRam Khan. It has been shared by a fan club. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan comforts overwhelmed, shivering fan at Dunki fan meet Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam Khan in a throwback pic.

Shah Rukh Khan's new video from Mannat

In the video, some men in matching white t-shirts were seen playing football. Among them was AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh, in his long-hair look, joined them as well. It's not known if Shah Rukh's elder son and budding filmmaker Aryan Khan was also with them.

Sharing the video, the post read, “King Shah Rukh Khan playing football at #Mannat.” Reacting to it, someone wrote in the comments, “Imagine! To be his neighbour living on the higher floors.” “What a sight,” added another. A section of fans were also upset about the actor's privacy breach.

Fans unhappy with Shah Rukh video leak

One of them commented, “Look at the way the video is being recorded. No privacy at all.” “Show some respect give him some privacy,” requested one more fan. Yet another sarcastically said, “Privacy??? What is that. There should be no such thing.”

Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's house, has become an important landmark in Mumbai. His popular bungalow is often visited by fans across India, who make sure to stop by the entrance of the house to click a photo or even to catch a glimpse of the actor. Designed by his wife and producer Gauri Khan, the house is spread over 27000 sq ft, as per magicbricks.com.

Shah Rukh Khan's work

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. It was his third and last release of 2023, following Jawan and Pathaan, after a gap of four years.

Shah Rukh, at the fan meet-and-greet for Dunki, said, “Normally, you feel a little nervous and you feel that, 'I hope I've got the film right'. Previously, some of my films didn't do well so I thought I'm not making good films. But I think more than my films, it was the love of the people for Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. This whole country and people outside of India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, 'Don't take a break for four years, two to four months are fine'. So, I'm very, very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it.”

He is yet to announce his next project. However, reports suggest he might be teaming up with daughter Suhana Khan for a film. However, reports about it being shelved also surfaced some time earlier.

