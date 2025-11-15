‘How far belief and hard work take you’: Shah Rukh Khan feels honoured to have tower in Dubai named after him. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had the honour of having a tower in Dubai named after him. After launching the property, Shahrukhz by Danube, at an event in Mumbai on Friday, the Bollywood star took to social media on Saturday to post a video and reflect on how his hard work had paid off. Here’s what he said. Shah Rukh Khan starred in an ad for the Shahrukhz by Danube tower in Dubai.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about dreaming big in new ad

Shah Rukh took to his Instagram on Saturday evening to post a video promoting the tower named after him. In the video, he says, “Kuch badshah mehelon mein paida hote hai. Aur kuch ek simple sawal se. Kya ye munkin hai? (Some emperors are born in palaces. And some from a simple question. Is this possible?)”

He goes on to discuss his humble beginnings in the video, recalling how he wasn’t born with a silver spoon or a godfather. He also mentions how people thought his big dreams were just that. However, Shah Rukh details how he dared to dream big and turn it all into reality. The advert also shows a glimpse of the amenities in the tower named after him.

Shah Rukh Khan on hard work and belief

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh stated that he’s humbled to have a tower in Dubai named after him. He wrote, “It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me- a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility.”

“Shahrukhz by Danube - this Commercial tower is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I’m honoured to be associated with @DanubeProperties a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence,” added the star, calling the tower a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He will soon star in Siddharth Anand’s film, titled King, alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and others.