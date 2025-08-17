Shah Rukh Khan says he has little talent, wins internet with his humble remark: 'I work very hard on the gift of God'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the glory of his recent National Award win for his performance in Jawan. Known for his quick wit and charm, the actor recently held an Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly Twitter), where he engaged with fans and responded to their questions with trademark humour and candour. One fan even asked whether his celebrated expressions and voice modulation skills were a natural gift or the result of practice. Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992.

Shah Rukh Khan says he still works very hard on his talent

During the AMA session on Saturday, a fan asked, “Shah, do you still work on your expressions and voice modulation, or is it God-gifted?” To this, Shah Rukh replied, “Talent without hard work is way less than hard work with little talent. I am in the latter category, so I work very hard on the gift of God.”

Fans were delighted by his answer. One commented, “Wake up babe, SRK just dropped a new quote today.” Another wrote, “Agreed @iamsrk — without hard work, talent is nothing.” A fan remarked, “His passion for working hard never fades away.” Another quipped, “SRK, every fan thinks they have a question you can’t answer… but do you secretly have an ‘SRK magic folder’ for these?” One more admirer added, “There’s zero doubt about you giving your 1000%, but your talent is limitless, so stop being modest, my humble king.”

Shah Rukh made his grand Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana alongside Divya Bharti, which emerged as a box office hit. Now, after 33 years in the industry, the actor has finally received his first National Award for Best Actor for his role in the 2024 blockbuster Jawan. He shared the honour with Vikrant Massey, who won for 12th Fail. While many fans celebrated his win, others felt he should have received the award earlier for films like Swades and My Name Is Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project

The actor is currently busy filming his upcoming movie King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaideep Ahlawat. Although the cast is yet to be officially confirmed, reports suggest that Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal and Jackie Shroff will also feature in the film. Currently under production, its release date is yet to be announced.