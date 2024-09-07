Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Ganpati Bappa into his Mannat; wishes everyone a modak-fiilled Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with gusto as he welcomed Lord Ganesha into his home, Mannat. The actor took to social media to share a glimpse of celebrations at his home, and send his best wishes to his fans. Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun and more stars begin celebrations, wish fans On the film front, Shah Rukh is currently prepping for his under-production action-drama King. (Instagram)

Insta moment

On Saturday, the actor took to social media to share a heartfelt post. With the post, he shared a picture which gave his virtual fam a glimpse of the Ganpati idol at his home. The picture comes with a look of his wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan.

The actor, who is known for celebrating the Ganesh Utsav with full enthusiasm, also shared a positive message.

“On this pious occasion of Ganesha Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless all of us and our families with health, love and joy.... And of course a lot of modaks,” he wrote with the picture.

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Earlier in the day, several celebrities from Ananya Panday to Kartik Aaryan, shared pictures of how they are bringing in the festivities at their home.

Ananya took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pics with her family as they brought the Ganpati idol home. Ananya was seen with Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. All of them smiled with folded hands. “Welcome home Bappppa,” she wrote in the caption.

Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja, and shared pictures on his Instagram, where he was seen seeking blessings in front of the deity. "HE is back… and so am I for his blessings (folded hands emoticon) Modak Party Begins !!! Ganpati Bappa Morya," he mentioned in the caption.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun also shared a sneak peak into the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his residence. He took his fans through a tour via his Instagram Stories, where his daughter is seen decorating the area where the deity was kept.

Shah Rukh’s work file

Shah Rukh is currently prepping for his under-production action-drama King, in which he portrays a gangster. Shah Rukh, in an interview with Variety, said that Sujoy Ghosh's King is going to be a massy, emotional film.

He will also be joining filmmaker Karan Johar to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024. The award gala will be held in Abu Dhabi later this month.

Shah Rukh has also done voiceover for the Hindi version of Disney's photorealistic animated musical-drama The Lion King. While the actor plays the grown-up version of Mufasa, his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have voiced Simba and younger Mufasa, respectively. The movie is scheduled to release on December 20.