Shahid Kapoor reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s comment on ‘burden’ of being a star: I have the opposite problem

Hrithik Roshan, who was seen in the new action film Fighter, recently called being a star a 'burden’ in an interview with Film Companion. When Shahid Kapoor was asked about the same in an interview with the same portal, he said he had the ‘opposite issue.’ (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan reveals smoking after Fighter body shots: 'My resting heart rate went up') Shahid stated that he has the 'opposite problem' to the one Hrithik has(Instagram)

‘I do not want to lose the actor in me’

While promoting his upcoming film with Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid was asked about the statement Hrithik recently made about stardom. Shahid replied, “I can understand why he’s saying that, I get it. I have the opposite problem, I do not want to lose the actor in me, so sometimes I sacrifice the stardom. I am on the other side of the fence. His journey is very different to mine. See Leonardo Di Caprio, Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar, there is definite stardom with heavy acting jobs. I have grown up watching that and I aspire for that.”

‘Being a star is a gift and a burden’

Hrithik had told Film Companion recently that being a star is ‘unhealthy’ in many ways. He said, “I would fly as an actor if I didn’t have the burden of being a star. Stardom is a gift, it’s a responsibility, it fills the bank, I am up for using it well. Don’t get me wrong. It’s adrenaline, it’s pressure, a lot of it. There have been many times when I’ve been unable to do a film because I have to uphold the star factor. It’s one of the most distracting things for me as an actor. I’d rather spend on emotion than fix myself on the exterior. I look forward to a time when the pressure isn’t there anymore. In films like Fighter and War, there’s no escaping.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place