'Now you are a GOAT dad': Shahid Kapoor’s kids meet Lionel Messi; Shilpa Shetty calls it son’s dream come true

Argentina’s football legend Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour in Mumbai turned into a dream-come-true moment not just for fans, but for Bollywood celebrities and their families as well. Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium with his children, Misha and Zain, while Shilpa Shetty also arrived with her son Viaan for a special meet-and-greet with the football icon. Shahid Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty's kids meet Lionel Messi in Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty's kids meet Lionel Messi

On Sunday, Shahid arrived at the Wankhede Stadium with his daughter Misha and son Zain for the much-awaited interaction with Lionel Messi. While the actor stayed in the background, his children took centre stage as they posed for pictures with the football legend. Later, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput, shared the pictures of their children with Messi on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Now you are a GOAT dad,” hinting at the kids’ excitement over the memorable moment.

Shilpa Shetty also attended the event with her son, Viaan. The duo were seen exiting the stadium smiling after their meet-and-greet with Messi. Reacting to the experience, Shilpa told the media stationed outside the venue, “It was very nice. Iska toh dream poora ho gaya (His dream has been fulfilled).”

Apart from them, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, were also spotted posing with Messi. Jeh’s adorable moment—where he refused to leave Messi’s side after getting clicked with him, left fans in splits. Kareena eventually had to gently pull him away to make way for others.

Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour

After a disappointing meet-and-greet in Kolkata and a successful one in Hyderabad, Messi arrived in Mumbai on December 14. The World Cup winner met fans at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. On December 15, the footballer will greet fans in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, marking the fourth and final leg of his India visit. He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in the national capital.