Shahid Kapoor says he was ‘nervous’ before IIFA 2022 performance, his first in six years. Watch this BTS video

On Monday, IIFA's Instagram handle shared a promo clip from the award night's upcoming telecast on Colors. The video is of actor Shahid Kapoor before he performed at the award night that took place in Abu Dhabi. In a previously shared BTS video, Shahid was seen teaching Nora Fatehi a few steps for her performance. Also Read: Shahid Kapoor teaches dance steps to Nora Fatehi at IIFA 2022 rehearsals: Fans joke ‘Mira Rajput, see this’

The video was captioned, “After 6 years, #ShahidKapoor got his dancing shoes on and aced every move at #IIFA2022. Watch his tribute to the Late #BappiLahiri on 25th June, 8 PM onwards, only on Colors." In the clip, Shahid says, "I feel nervous, I am dancing after 6 years," at one point he yells "aray kya ho gaya hai tum logon ko (What happened to you guys)?" and "isse fast steps nahi mile kya (You guys can't find faster steps)?" Then several videos of him practicing for the performance and many of his performance during the show starts playing.

Meanwhile, at IIFA 2022, Shahid paid his tribute to the late music composer, Bappi Lahiri. Before his performance, he told the media. “I am paying a tribute to Bappi Da with my performance. I will dance to his evergreen songs. This time I am not performing on my songs... my performance is just for Bappi Da.”

This year, IIFA Awards were held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront from June 2-4. The weekend saw several Bollywood actors in attendance, including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ananya Panday among others. Singers Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur, and Ash King also enthralled the crowd with their performances.

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by director Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana on June 3, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul served as hosts for the main awards night at IIFA 2022 on June 4.

