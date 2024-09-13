Shahid Kapoor to work with Triptii Dimri in new Vishal Bharadwaj film: 'Super pumped for this one'

Vishal Bhardwaj will reunite with Shahid Kapoor once again. The filmmaker and actor are set to work together on a new film backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will also star Triptii Dimri, marking her first collaboration with Shahid. Reacting to the news shared by the makers, Shahid expressed his excitement over the upcoming project. Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj confirms Haider 2 is not happening Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri will be seen together in the upcoming film.

Shahid can't wait to begin shooting for Vishal film

On Friday, he wrote on Instagram Stories, "Super pumped for this one. Can't wait to begin… Vishal Bharadwaj, Sajid Nadiadwala, Triptii Dimri." The film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala made the announcement by sharing on Instagram and X, "I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bharadwaj and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor! Delighted to welcome the incredibly gifted Triptii Dimri to the NGE Family!"

This reunion marks a significant milestone for Shahid and Vishal, whose previous collaborations, such as Kaminey and Haider, were critically acclaimed for their intensity and complexity. Many reacted to their new film's announcement on X. An X user said, "We are super duper excited." Another said, “Cannot wait to watch this movie.”

Recent work

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) with Kriti Sanon. The film had Shahid essaying the character of a robot scientist, who develops feelings for Kriti's Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. Released in theatres on February 9, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

Triptii was last seen with Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz. Triptii has been working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and recently finished shooting for the horror-comedy. She will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in the film produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The horror-comedy is slated to be released on November 1. She also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao as one of her upcoming projects.