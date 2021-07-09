Sharad Kelkar on getting back to work: You have to be mentally positive, can’t stay in fear

With the unlock phase underway, many actors have finally begun to venture out for work. And with shoots finally starting in many parts of the country, the entertainment industry seems to be heaving a sigh of relief.

Sharad Kelkar had been among the first few actors to resume work after the second wave of Covid-19 subsided.

Talking about his working experience in a pandemic, he tells us, “Just like last year, even this time around, I was shooting before the lockdown was imposed in Mumbai. It’s very simple, you’ve to take a lot of precautions and be mentally positive. You can’t stay in fear whether you’re shooting or not, or just staying at home”

The 44-year-old goes on to explain how paranoia gets to people before anything and hence, he insists on the fact that one cannot allow fear to control their mind.

“That’s a very important thing. You should keep yourself positive and strong, emotionally. Even if you get Covid, you still have the mental strength, nothing will happen to you. Most people go in that direction mostly. They have a lot of fear in their head. Just please take it out,” urges Kelkar, who was seen recently in the web show The Family Man 2.

That being said, Kelkar admits that even in his case, there was one thing that made him apprehensive about venturing out even if he was ready mentally. And that was his seven-year-old daughter, Kesha.

“Touchwood, I took all precautions, like sometimes, there was no other actor with me for the shoot. Plus, you maintain social distancing. My makeup, hair people... all were with me in the bio bubble,” he says, adding, “You of course have some apprehensions when coming on set, but you’ve to work. I used to come back home and go straight for a shower without meeting anyone. I’d sanitise my watch, shoes, and then meet my family. It’s a little bit of stress, but I was sure about working.”

In sync with this, the actor has a busy year ahead, with his next, Bhuj: The Pride of India releasing on an OTT platform. “After that, I’ve got have more projects. One of my films will be a theatrical release in October. There’s another film that I finish in a few months,” he shares.