Sharmila Tagore held Saif Ali Khan's hand and sang him a lullaby after attack: 'That hasn’t happened since I was a baby'

After the attack on Saif Ali Khan on January 16, the actor's family rallied around him as he underwent surgeries in the hospital. His mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, also reached his side. In a new interview to Delhi Times, Saif revealed that Sharmila took his hand and sang a lullaby to him, the way she used to when he was a baby. Saif Ali Khan is the oldest child of Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Saif Ali Khan on Sharmila Tagore's reaction

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Bandra home in the early hours of January 16. He suffered six knife wounds while trying to overpower him. When asked if Sharmila was angry at him for fighting the attacker or taking his 8-year-old son Taimur with him to the hospital, Saif said, "Well, no, she was firstly, very supportive about Taimur being there. I thought she’d be more annoyed about that. But she said – ‘No, what you thought was right and you’ve exposed him in such a different way to so many things’ – that I mean he’s a different kind of kid. She also completely understood the protective parental instinct. I remember her telling me when I was young that ‘I’ll get in the way if someone ever tries to hurt you’. It had an impact on me. So I guess it’s every parent’s instinct. And she was very protective. The doctors were worried that there shouldn’t be any secondary infection. So she was making sure everyone wore a mask, including the doctors. So there was a bit of fear of the mother."

Saif revealed that Sharmila also sang to him. "She was also very nice. She held my hand and sang me a song, and it was very soothing. I can’t remember (which one). It was a lullaby. That hasn’t happened since I was a baby," he added.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif eventually spent five days at the Lilavati Hospital. The actor underwent two surgeries on the day of the attack itself. The doctors treating him said that he had received six wounds, including two deep ones. Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21. Earlier this month, he made his first public appearance since the attack when he appeared at a Netflix India event. With his neck bandaged and hand in a cast, Saif promoted his upcoming Netflix film - Jewel Thief.