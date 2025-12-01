Shatrughan Sinha opens up about his 'heartbreaking' meeting with Hema Malini after ‘elder brother’ Dharmendra's death

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s death on November 24 sent shockwaves through the entire film industry and left fans mourning. Actor Shatrughan Sinha recently visited Hema Malini after Dharmendra’s demise and recounted his meeting with her and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, on social media. Shatrughan Sinha on meeting Hema Malini after Dharmendra's death.

Shatrughan Sinha on meeting Hema Malini and her daughters after Dharmendra's death

On Monday, Shatrughan Sinha took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of himself and Poonam Sinha with their ‘family friend’ Hema Malini, along with another picture with Dharmendra. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “Met our dearest family friend @dreamgirlhema. It was heartbreaking to meet her in these traumatic times of her tremendous loss of our dearest family friend, our elder brother @aapkadharam. Met her two beautiful daughters @Esha_Deol #AhanaDeol and offered comforting words for their immense loss.”

He further remembered Dharmendra and wrote, “Dharamji was a kind and gentle soul. He isn’t with us today, but his memories will live with us forever. Prayers and condolences for their peace in these difficult times. God bless them all. 🕉️ Shanti.”

After Dharmendra’s death on November 24, the Deol family organised a prayer meet in his memory on November 28. However, the late actor’s second wife Hema Malini and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were absent from the prayer meet. Hema held a separate prayer ceremony at her own home to honour Dharmendra. Several celebrities, including Mahima Chaudhary and Sunita Ahuja, visited Hema Malini’s residence. Sunita confirmed that Hema Malini had hosted a bhajan sandhya at her home.

Hema also penned an emotional tribute to her late husband and wrote on X, “Dharam ji… He was many things to me. A loving husband, an adoring father to our two girls, Esha and Ahaana, a friend, philosopher, guide, poet, my ‘go-to’ person in all times of need, in fact, he was everything to me!”

About Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s relationship

Hema and Dharmendra first met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in the 1970s. They went on to work together in films such as Naya Zamana, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu and many more. Soon, their on-screen romance blossomed into a deep real-life bond. At the time, Dharmendra was already married to his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Hema’s parents initially disapproved of their relationship. However, in 1980, they finally got married, and in 1981, they welcomed their first child, Esha Deol. The couple also has another daughter, Ahana Deol.