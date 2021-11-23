Shefali Shah reveals she said no to projects after playing Akshay Kumar’s mom at 28: 'Even if it meant sitting at home'

Actor Shefali Shah has revealed that she played the role of actor Akshay Kumar’s mother when she was about 28 years old. In a new interview, Shefali said that she has denied work 'even if it meant sitting at home for two years'. Shefali also said that the digital space opened up a 'horizon with age-appropriate roles'.

Shefali Shah essayed the character of Sumitra Thakur, Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005). Akshay Kumar had played the role of their son. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra, Rajpal Yadav and Boman Irani.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shefali said, “I played aged very early. I played Akshay Kumar’s mother when I was around 28. I got Hasratein when I was 20 and played a 30-35 year-old in it. After a point, I decided if I’m not getting the work that really drives me crazy, I will sit at home. I reached this place that such kind of work won’t come every day. And the few films I did raised that bar. I’ve said no to work even if it meant sitting at home for two years not doing anything.”

Speaking about the digital space, Shefali said, “OTT opened up that horizon with age-appropriate roles, where a heroine didn’t have an expiry date. Otherwise, there was an 18-22 window of age. After that, they didn’t know what to do with the women. They either became accessories or were just a wall in the background. I’ve been working since I was 16. But my professional life changed by the time I reached my 40s. In fact, it changed in the last two years after Delhi Crime.”

Shefali was seen in series Delhi Crime and Ajeeb Daastaans with Manav Kaul. Director Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime won the best drama series honours at the International Emmys last year. Shefali will also feature in Delhi Crime season 2. She also has Darlings, Doctor G and Human in the pipeline.