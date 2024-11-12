Shekhar Kapur reveals he lost the script of Masoom 2; it was returned by a fan: 'It's destiny'

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is gearing up for the sequel to his 1983 classic Masoom. But it almost went horribly wrong when Kapur forgot the script of Masoom 2 on a recent flight. However, the filmmaker says that it found its way back to him serendipitously. (Also read: Shekhar Kapur says Masoom sequel will explore the ‘fundamental idea of what is home’) Shekhar Kapur has confirmed that Masoom 2 is going on floors in 2025.(AP)

When Shekhar Kapur lost Masoom 2 script

During a conversation with ANI, Kapur reminisced about an amusing incident during his travels that gave him a sense of serendipity regarding the project's future. “The script is ready, and I will start shooting from February-March. I was traveling from Dubai to Delhi, and I realized I had left the Masoom 2 script on the plane seat,” Kapur told ANI.

“But I got it back, and a flight attendant wrote me a note saying that Masoom was a very good film, and this one will be just as good. So, see, it came back even after being left behind--there must be something to it. It's destiny,” the filmmaker said.

About Masoom 2

Masoom, which was released in 1983, was based on Eric Segal's Man, Woman, and Child. The film was a critical success. Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Sabana Azmi, it also launched the careers of two child actors who would go on to play lead roles later - Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj.

The sequel promises a fresh storyline while retaining the core values that made the original Masoom so beloved. Kapur confirmed that the star-studded cast will include Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and his daughter Kaveri, among others.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind revisiting the story, Kapur shared, “At that time I was very new to the industry, a complete naive, and I really want to know how did I do it.”

On the much-anticipated Paani, Kapur noted that while the project remains on hold, he plans to focus on Masoom 2 first before turning his attention to it.

(With ANI inputs)