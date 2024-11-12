Shekhar Kapur reveals he lost the script of Masoom 2; it was returned by a fan: 'It's destiny'
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has confirmed that the sequel to his 1983 classic Masoom will go on floors next year.
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is gearing up for the sequel to his 1983 classic Masoom. But it almost went horribly wrong when Kapur forgot the script of Masoom 2 on a recent flight. However, the filmmaker says that it found its way back to him serendipitously. (Also read: Shekhar Kapur says Masoom sequel will explore the ‘fundamental idea of what is home’)
When Shekhar Kapur lost Masoom 2 script
During a conversation with ANI, Kapur reminisced about an amusing incident during his travels that gave him a sense of serendipity regarding the project's future. “The script is ready, and I will start shooting from February-March. I was traveling from Dubai to Delhi, and I realized I had left the Masoom 2 script on the plane seat,” Kapur told ANI.
“But I got it back, and a flight attendant wrote me a note saying that Masoom was a very good film, and this one will be just as good. So, see, it came back even after being left behind--there must be something to it. It's destiny,” the filmmaker said.
About Masoom 2
Masoom, which was released in 1983, was based on Eric Segal's Man, Woman, and Child. The film was a critical success. Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Sabana Azmi, it also launched the careers of two child actors who would go on to play lead roles later - Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj.
The sequel promises a fresh storyline while retaining the core values that made the original Masoom so beloved. Kapur confirmed that the star-studded cast will include Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and his daughter Kaveri, among others.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind revisiting the story, Kapur shared, “At that time I was very new to the industry, a complete naive, and I really want to know how did I do it.”
On the much-anticipated Paani, Kapur noted that while the project remains on hold, he plans to focus on Masoom 2 first before turning his attention to it.
(With ANI inputs)
