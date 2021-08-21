Shershaah Vikram Batra's parents say Dimple Cheema still calls them twice a year on their birthdays

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah has been raking in praise from audiences and now, the parents of Vikram Batra, on whose life the film is based, have also given it their positive review. Giridhar Lal Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra have called it a 'very nice, well-made film'.

The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan under the Dharma Productions banner. Sidharth plays Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who died during the Kargil War of 1999. Kiara plays his girlfriend Dimple Cheema in the movie.

Speaking to a leading daily, Vikram Batra's parents said that they approved of Sidharth and Kiara's casting. They also spoke about Dimple and if she is still in contact with him. Vikram's father said, "She calls up about twice in a year on our respective birthdays."

He added that they always approved of Dimple and Vikram's relationship. "As long as my child is not going on the wrong track, I have always been a liberal father. Vikram had told us about Dimple and their intention of getting married. I told him that I was with them in their decision. I knew from the start that Dimple is a very respectful girl who understands relationships," he said.

However, Vikram and Dimple could not get married as he died during the war. Even years after his death, Dimple refused to marry anyone else. "After the Kargil war, we told her to get married as she has a life ahead. Her parents too told her the same. But she told us that she wouldn't get married and live the rest of her life with Vikram's memories," Vikram's father added.

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra also spoke about Dimple and how watching the movie must have been hard for her. In an interview with Outlook, Kiara had said that she met Dimple in Chandigarh. "Fortunately, I got to meet Dimple which helped me understand her emotional journey. I met her in Chandigarh before shooting the film. There was so much love in her eyes when she was narrating her story to me. I found her very inspiring," she said.