Shilpa Shetty reveals her 11-year-old son has got abs: 'Fitness is taken very seriously in my home'

Shilpa Shetty has been busy promoting her upcoming web series Indian Police Force. In a recent interview with ETimes, Shilpa spoke about her and husband Raj Kundra's son Viaan Raj Kundra, admitting he has abs already. Viaan, 11, has been gyming, the actor added. Also read: Shilpa Shetty wishes 'loving son' Viaan on 11th birthday with old video of him 'levitating' Shilpa Shetty with her and Raj Kundra's son Viaan. (File Photo)

Shilpa Shetty on son's abs

When asked if it is true that her son has abs, Shilpa Shetty nodded and said, “He's got my genes… Thank God. Yesterday, I asked him if he finished his homework... he is going to be 12 in May and you know what he said to me? 'Yes mama, I went to the gym'. I said 'You better finish your homework! Gym ke liye bohut time hai (There's a lot of time before you start gymming)'.”

The actor married Raj Kundra on November 22 2009. Their son Viaan was born in May 2012. The couple's second child, daughter Samisha, was born in February 2020 via surrogacy.

Further speaking about Viaan, Shilpa said in the same interview, “He's a very beautiful soul. I think he sees Raj and me working out. So, it's inculcated in his subconscious that that is important. He (Raj) has also worked a lot on himself I think it's important to evolve and be a better version of yourself. And I'm so happy that health and fitness is taken very seriously in my home.”

Shilpa Shetty's next project

Makers of the upcoming series Indian Police Force starring Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi unveiled the official trailer in early January. Created by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the cop action series also features Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles. The seven-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on January 19.

Shilpa said at the trailer launch event, "I'm just elated that Rohit Shetty thought of me to play this role of a cop. We've done action before, but this is the first time we didn't use a single stunt double since we were portraying real-life heroes, and Rohit wanted to keep it as authentic as possible."

