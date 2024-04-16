Shilpa Shetty washes her daughter Samisha's feet to celebrate Ashtami. Watch

Shilpa Shetty celebrated Ashtami, the eighth day of the auspicious nine-day festival of Navratra. As part of the Kanya Pujan (worship of girls) ritual on the day, Shilpa washed the feet of her four-year-old daughter, Samisha. (Also Read: Shilpa Shetty is all praise for Raj Kundra’s bhangra performance at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet) Shilpa Shetty washes daughter Samisha's feet to celebrate Ashtami

Shilpa worships her daughter

On Tuesday, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to share a video of the Ashtami celebration at her home. In the video, she can be seen wearing a rani pink kurti and her daughter is dressed in a pink crop top and skirt. They're seated at the puja ghar (place of worship) at their residence. Shilpa gives a glimpse into the idols who have been dressed and decorated for the occasion.

She then gently washes Samisha's feet and then worships her using an aarti ki thali. She then feeds the prasadam to Samisha, who observes the proceedings curiously. At one point, her pet dog also accompanies Samisha. Shilpa ended the video by giving us a glimpse into a plate of traditional Navratra food, including chana and puri.

Shilpa captioned the post, “Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ashtami today starting with the Kanya Pujan with our own Devi Samisha (black heart and bull's eye emojis). May the Supreme Goddess Maha Gauri bless everyone with prosperity, love, and peace (namaste and flower emojis).” She also wrote Jai Maata Di in Hindi, along with a diya emoji. She added the hashtags – Chaitra Navratri, Kanya Puja, Ashtami, Maa Durga, Jai Mata Di, and “blessed.”

Shilpa also shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, in which she can be seen feeding several other girls at her residence, as part of the Kanya Pujan ritual.

What's Shilpa upto?

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Prime Video Original cop show Indian Police Force. She played a tough cop called Tara Shetty. Shilpa will be next seen in Prem's Kannada action film KD – The Devil, led by Dhruva Sarja. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra also made his acting debut recently, with the film UT69.