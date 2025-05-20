Shocked Suniel Shetty says he, Akshay Kumar were clueless about Paresh Rawal quitting Hera Pheri 3: ‘This is a crisis’

Suniel Shetty says Akshay Kumar and him were clueless about Paresh Rawal's decision

When asked about Paresh’s decision to quit Hera Pheri 3, Suniel said he was clueless about it and added, “This is absolutely shocking. I first thought about texting him, and then I thought I’d meet him and would discuss it. I have had no word about it with anybody. Even Akshay is clueless as to what happened.”

He further admitted, “This is a crisis. We are in the middle of this film, and this is the biggest shock. We were going to begin shooting next year. We had already started, in fact. We shot a promo. It’s a big thing. This is so shocking. I can’t make sense of this. And you know who sent it? Athiya and Ahaan - they both sent it to me within 15 minutes, asking ‘papa what is this?’. And I was here doing my interviews, and I felt like ‘holy s***’.”

After Paresh confirmed quitting Hera Pheri 3, there was speculation that he stepped away due to creative differences with the makers, and some even speculated that he left the film due to remuneration issues. However, in an interview with Mid-Day, the actor refuted any such rumours and revealed, “I know it came as a shock to many. We three make a great combination with Priyadarshanji directing us, but the fact is that I opted out because today I don’t feel like a part of it.”

About the Hera Pheri franchise

The Hera Pheri franchise started with Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri in 2000 and introduced the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty to Bollywood. The audience’s love for the slapstick comedy, one-liners and the characters of the film made it a cult classic.

The success of the film was followed by Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. While the film didn’t receive the same praise as the first part, it was a big commercial success. Now, the audience has been waiting eagerly for the third instalment. However, after Paresh’s exit from the film, fans were disappointed and demanded that it not be made without him.

Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty’s upcoming films

Meanwhile, Paresh will next be seen in the movie Housefull 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 6 June.

Suniel, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Kesari Veer, which also stars Sooraj Pancholi in his comeback film, Akanksha Sharma and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 23 May.