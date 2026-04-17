Shooter involved in firing at Rohit Shetty's house arrested, wanted establish ‘dominance’ in underworld

The firing at Rohit Shetty's home in Mumbai's Juhu suburb took place on the night of February 1, 2026. Gunmen fired shots at Shetty Tower, the filmmaker's residence, hitting the glass railing on his balcony. The attack was allegedly carried out at the behest of the notorious Shubham Lonkar gang to extort money and engender fear within the film industry and among the public.

According to a police statement, the accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar alias Gaath. He was apprehended from the Chhadami Mattha area on the Agra-Etah road under the Bah police station limits in Agra at 3:56 PM on Thursday.

The shooter, who allegedly fired shots at filmmaker Rohit Shetty 's house in Mumbai two months ago, was arrested by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Thursday.

Joint operation by UP STF and Mumbai Police The police statement called the arrest “the result of technical analysis and intelligence sharing between the Mumbai crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh STF.” The operation was conducted under the supervision of Rakesh, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF Field Unit, Agra.

The accused, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Agra, was motivated by the Lonkar gang's presence on Facebook and Instagram, following which he decided to target Rohit Shetty. The police said that in preliminary questioning, the accused admitted to participating in the crime along with associates Sunny, Deepu, and Sonu to establish "dominance" in the underworld. Following his arrest, the accused was handed over to the Mumbai Police team at the Bah police station.

A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act had been registered by the Mumbai Police in February

Pradeep is the latest addition to the list of arrests in this high-profile case. Previously, eight other accused, including Pradeep Sharma alias Golu, Deepak, and Vishnu Kushwaha, were nabbed in joint operations.

About Rohit Shetty Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful and popular filmmakers in the Hindi film industry, commonly known as Bollywood. He has directed several successful films in a two-decade career, notably the Golmaal and Singham franchises. The latter forms part of his Cop Universe, which also includes Sooryavanshi and Simbba. The 52-year-old has also directed Chennai Express, which was the highest-grossing Hindi film at one point.

He also hosts Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, a popular reality game show on TV.