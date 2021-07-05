Shreyas Talpade on doing Great Grand Masti as well as Dor: 'Didn't want to limit myself to some fake illusion'

Shreyas Talpade has opened up on working in two extremes varieties of Hindi films - movies that rule the box office but are widely panned by critics, and those that are loved by critics but not the box office. Shreyas made his debut in Hindi films with the critically acclaimed Iqbal in 2005.

Talking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Shreyas Talpade opened up on picking a variety of films in his acting career. “To be honest, I just follow my gut. I have also done a lot of films for friends, but most essentially, I follow my gut. I feel we have one life, might as well try and make the most of it. Especially in a profession that gives you so much opportunity to try out different things. I did not want to limit myself to some fake illusion. (In a mocking voice) 'Okay, I am doing this right now, I will only do these kinda roles, I won’t do anything else'. That is not what I wanted to do.”

“I come from a very humble, middle-class Maharashtrian background. I came with a lot of dreams, I have seen a lot of films and I have always enjoyed all kinds of films. From Amitabh Bachchan’s Deewar to Nagesh Kukunoor’s Teen Deewarein, I have loved them all,” Shreyas Talpade added.

Sharing his feelings from the time when he was first offered a commercial film Shreyas Talpade said, “I started with a film like Iqbal, before that I did some Marathi films, before that I did TV, and theatre. When I started with Iqbal, obviously, Nagesh Kukunoor offered me Dor. Subhash Ghai (also) offered me Apna Sapna Money Money."

Subhash Ghai produced the film that also featured Celina Jaitley, Riteish Deshmukh, Riya Sen and Jackie Shroff, apart from Shreyas. "I remember when he (Subhash Ghai) said ‘Sangeeth Sivan, who is directing Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), wants to do a narration for you’. I said ‘But sir! That is a commercial film!’ And he asked me, ‘So what? Are you not going to do commercial films?’”

Shreyas Talpade added, "I told him ‘No, I never thought of it. I never thought anybody would really approach me for a commercial film. So, there I was doing all sorts of dance, dialogue-baazi, romance and everything (in Apna Sapna Money Money). I think I have enjoyed every bit of my journey. I think every day is a new day. (There is) no point in stopping yourself from doing anything under any presumption."

Shreyas Talpade, who has also featured in films such as Houseful 2, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again and Entertainment, also talked about times when his films are widely panned by critics. "When they (films) are box office hits, you just want to enjoy the moment, all the limelight and everything that comes along with it. You feel sad when critics say they did not like your work. Earlier I used to be bogged down and discouraged (by negative reviews) but then I realised that it is part of the job I am doing. Some will be good Fridays and certain Fridays will not be as good. If you have a supportive family, you learn to tide over the times when your films are not doing great."

He added, "My foray into production was at a time when I did not get roles I’d wanted. I also got into direction. I thought let me tell stories the way I want to. You might feel you have done the best job in the world, but not everyone may feel so. The nature of the job is such, it is open for criticism. It is their (audiences/critics) right to pan. You do feel bad, I do not deny that but the audience also has the right to say what they feel."