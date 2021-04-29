IND USA
Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan in Behen Hogi Teri.
Shruti Haasan admits she ‘didn’t get along 100%’ with Rajkummar Rao during Behen Hogi Teri

  • Shruti Haasan said that she ‘just didn’t vibe’ with Rajkummar Rao while shooting for Behen Hogi Teri. However, they started getting along after the film.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 01:50 PM IST

Shruti Haasan admitted to not completely getting along with her Behen Hogi Teri co-star Rajkummar Rao during the making of the film. However, she said that afterwards, she bonded with him.

In an interview, when asked which celebrity she would like to work with, Shruti said, “Probably Rajkummar Rao... The thing is, him and I didn’t get along 100% during Behen Hogi Teri. We just didn’t vibe.”

“And then, we got along really well after the movie, so I would really like to work with him again, with our new frames of mind, because I think he is fab,” she told Bollywood Hungama.

Behen Hogi Teri is a 2017 romantic comedy starring Rajkummar as Gattu, who loves his neighbour, Binny (Shruti), but cannot muster up the courage to declare his feelings for her. The film also starred Gautam Gulati, Herry Tangri and Darshan Jariwala in pivotal roles. It opened to largely negative reviews and failed to make a mark at the box office as well.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says he had suicidal thoughts after actor’s death: ‘I still struggle with it a lot’

Shruti was last seen opposite Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of the critically-acclaimed Hindi film Pink. Her upcoming films include Laabam in Tamil and Salaar, which is billed as a pan-India film.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Shruti talked about feeling ‘like an outsider’ in Bollywood, as she also works in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. “When it comes to the insider-outsider discussion, I honestly have many times felt like an outsider, especially in Bollywood, there is a whole North-South thing that constantly happens. For example, if I’m doing three Telugu films and three Tamil films, they’ll say, ‘Oh, but you’re not focusing on Hindi,’ as if that is the only industry in the country. And it isn’t. So I have always felt like an outsider,” she said.

rajkummar rao shruti haasan behen hogi teri

Story Saved
