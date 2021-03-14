IND USA
Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested coronavirus positive.
bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi is in home quarantine after testing Covid-19 positive, assures fans, 'I'm feeling fine at this time'

  • In a note on Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi thanked fans for their concern while confirming that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:16 AM IST

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested positive for coronavirus, he informed fans in a social media post late Saturday. In recent times, Ranbir Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee have also tested positive for the virus. Reports also suggested that Tara Sutaria has tested positive for coronavirus, though a confirmation is awaited.

Siddhant wrote in a note on his Instagram Stories, "Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on."

Siddhant Chaturvedis post.
Siddhant was most recently shooting for Phone Booth in Rajasthan. Last month, Siddhant was spotted playing a badminton match with his Phone Bhoot co-star Katrina Kaif. She had posted a video from sets, in which they enjoyed the game in-between their shooting schedule in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

He also features in Shakun Batra's next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Cracking a joke on the project not getting a title yet, he recently posted a picture of his director and Khali and wrote, "The Great Khali vs Shakun Batra for the “Title” @shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @ananyapanday @dhairya275 @karanjohar @dharmamovies."

About working with Deepika on the film, Siddhant had said, "Deepika is extremely talented. She is one of our senior actresses and the prettiest, and yes, I was quite nervous to share the screen space with her. I was wondering how it would go before the shoot commenced, but it went off really well. She is extremely simple and we got along well."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares video from brother's wedding as she 'misses the squad'

Siddhant will also be part of Ravi Udhyawar's Yudhra alongside Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal that was announced last month. He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 lined up for release on Netflix soon.

Apart from making his mark with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, where he played the mentor and rap-star to Ranveer Singh's lead character, Siddhant has appeared in a few web series, including Inside Edge.

Close
