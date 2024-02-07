Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani ‘best partner on this crazy ride' as they celebrate first wedding anniversary

Actor couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on Wednesday celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a post with Kiara Advani and called her 'the best partner'. He also shared a picture featuring themselves. (Also Read | Kiara Advani kisses Sidharth Malhotra during birthday celebration at home, watch his mini version on the cake) Sidharth Malhotra shared a post also featuring Kiara Advani on Instagram.

Sidharth and Kiara feature in new pic

In the photo, both Sidharth and Kiara were seen riding on separate horses amid the greenery during sunset. They had their back to the camera. In the picture, Sidharth wore a white T-shirt, grey pants and sneakers. Kiara was seen in a white top, black pants and shoes. Both of them wore sunglasses.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sidharth pens note for Kiara

Sharing the post, Sidharth wrote, "It’s not the journey or the destination it’s the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove (red heart and kissing face emojis)."

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The most awaited post is here finally. Happy Anniversary to the most beautiful couple." An Instagram user wrote, "Happy first-anniversary cuties." "We also deserve such a permanent couple," commented another person.

About Sidharth and Kiara

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in Rajasthan on February 7 last year and officially began their "happily ever after" chapter. The two, who fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah, left everyone star-struck with their wedding festivities.

They opted for a grand destination wedding in the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, where their family members and only close friends were present. After taking "saat phere", Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Our permanent booking is done)."

Sidharth's projects

Sidharth was recently seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Created by Rohit Shetty, the cop action-drama series also stars Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles. The series marks the OTT debut of Sidharth and Rohit Shetty. The seven-episode action-packed series is streaming on Prime Video since January 19. Sidharth will be next seen in the action thriller film Yodha which also stars Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

Kiara's films

Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Game Changer is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The official release date of the film is still awaited. She is reportedly part of the action thriller film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. An official confirmation is awaited.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place