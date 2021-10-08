Somy Ali defends Aryan Khan: ‘I tried pot with Divya Bharti during Andolan shoot. No regrets’

Former actor Somy Ali is the latest film personality to speak in defence of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday after a drug bust on a Goa-bound cruise ship.

Somy, in an Instagram post on Thursday, said that drugs should be legalised. In her post, Somy also spoke about her own experiments with drugs. “What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalized. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets,” she said.

Somy starred with Sanjay Dutt and Govinda in 1995 movie, Andolan. Late actor Divya Bharti was the wife of film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Divya died in 1993 after falling off the balcony of her home. Sajid paid her a tribute with the opening shot of the movie.

She added in her post, “The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?! The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them. My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo.”

Somy starred in a few Bollywood films in the 90s and worked with Saif Ali Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

Earlier Somy's ex-boyfriend, actor Salman Khan also visited Shah Rukh's home after Aryan's arrest. On Thursday, actor Hrithik Roshan also shared an open letter for Aryan, telling him to stay strong.

Aryan was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Thursday. His bail plea will be heard today at a Mumbai court. Aryan is the eldest child of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan.