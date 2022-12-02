Sonam Kapoor leaves fans confused with her airport look: ‘Too much going on with that dress’

Sonam Kapoor is back to making public appearances after the birth of her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in August. The actor has been putting up one glamourous appearance after another. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday, and made a powerful style statement in a beige dress paired with black boots and an oversized overcoat. Also read: Sonam Kapoor looks elegant in yellow as she decks up for a wedding celebration

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Sonam from the airport. It shows her walking towards the airport entry in a knee-length beige dress and a cream overcoat with cutout panels on the back, giving a glimpse of her dress underneath. She wore matching two-tone glasses and completed her look with boots. She also carried a stylish black handbag.

Her fans reacted to her airport look. A fan reacted in the comments section of the video, “Too much going on with that dress. Too many textures and statement points.” Another commented, “She can carry anything with style.” A fan also called her a “fashion icon”. There were some, who called her oversize coat a ‘tent’ and a ‘raincoat’. "She is trying way too hard for her AIRPORT LOOK," read a comment. A fan also mistook Sonam for Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

A day before, Sonam decked up in a mustard yellow anarkali suit. She paired it with traditional earrings and had gajra in her hair. She also sported a green bindi. Her father Anil Kapoor called her look “classic” while her mom Sunita Kapoor showered her pictures with heart emoticons in the comments section. Anushka Sharma called her “beautiful”.

Sonam and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed son Vayu in August this year. In a fan interaction on her Instagram Stories last month, Sonam revealed she had a natural ‘quick birth’, and has been ‘breastfeeding pretty easily’. She also said she hardly has any stretchmarks.

Sonam was last seen in AK Vs AK in 2020. She completed work on her next film Blind long ago but it is yet to get a release date.

