Sonam Kapoor reveals when she will share son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's pics on social media platforms: 'I don't think till...'

Actor Sonam Kapoor has revealed when she will share pictures of her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, on social media platforms. In a new interview, Sonam also said that she wants to get back to movies after a "nice break". Sonam said that she is 'dying to get back on set' as that's what she has done ‘most of my adult life'. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor's mom Sunita Kapoor shares sweet moment with grandson Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in unseen video)

Sonam and businessman Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. They welcomed their baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on August 20 last year in Mumbai.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Sonam said, "Honestly, It's been a nice break. I've been doing this since I was so young, but I now want to come back and start getting into things again. I did a film right before I got pregnant, now it's releasing. I'm dying to get back on set because that's what I've done most of my adult life. My film is going to come out soon. Sujoy (Sujoy Ghosh) is the creative producer. It's a thriller and I'm excited for people to see it."

Talking about posting Vayu's photos on social media platforms, Sonam said, "I don't think till he's grown up (on sharing pictures). In fact, (it'll be) when he decides himself.”

So far, Sonam hasn't revealed Vayu's face though she has given fans glimpses of her baby. Announcing the birth of Vayu, the couple wrote on Instagram last year, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Sonam was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which had released on Netflix in 2021.

Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. The film stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The action-thriller centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. It is an official Hindi remake of the 2011 released Korean crime thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

