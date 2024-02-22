Sonam Kapoor shares the secret to Anil Kapoor's good looks: He neither drinks nor smokes

Actor Sonam Kapoor described her father and actor Anil Kapoor as an ‘extreme one’ who doesn’t smoke or drink. Talking at the launch of Dr Shiv K Sarin’s book Own Your Body: A Doctor’s Life-saving Tips in New Delhi, she explained the lifestyle of the three brothers - Anil, Boney and Sanjay. (Also Read: Sonam Kapoor wore mom's 35-year-old Gharchola for a wedding) Sonam Kapoor called her father Anil Kapoor an 'extreme one'

‘They are all good looking men’

Talking about her father and uncles, the Neeraja actor said, “My father is an extreme, he doesn't drink, smoke or doesn't do anything. Boney chachu loves the good life, he loves to eat, occasionally he likes to drink, and Sanjay chachu is a moderate one, in between. But they all are good looking healthy men.” She also cited the example of film producer and her grandfather Surinder Kapoor, pointing out how he looked the same till he passed away in 2011, ‘besides the white hair.’ The book launch was also attended by Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja and father-in-law Harish Ahuja.

‘My mom helps him stay healthy’

Despite Anil staying away from smoking and drinking, Sonam said that it’s her mom Sunita who is ‘health conscious’ and keeps him in check – especially when he feels like indulging himself. She also stated that her mom has been health conscious ‘from the very beginning.’ “Honestly, since I remember my mom started the first personal training gym in Mumbai. This was many many years ago,” she said, adding, “So it is my mother who has been very very healthy from the very beginning. Very health conscious. My dad would love to indulge sometimes but my mother kind of controls him like a very good Indian wife.”

Upcoming work

Sonam took a break from acting after the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, playing a cameo in the 2020 film AK vs AK. She made a comeback in the 2023 film Blind, which did not receive favourable reviews. Anil was recently seen in the Siddharth Anand film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as his co-stars.

