‘Soni Razdan is a better actor than Alia Bhatt’, says Mahesh Bhatt; recalls advice to daughter: Watch your mom’s film

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has shared that he thinks his wife Soni Razdan is a better actor than their daughter Alia Bhatt. Speaking with Screen, Mahesh said that Soni's "idiom is so evolved" that even he "couldn’t give her enough roles." Mahesh was told that Soni had shared about her struggle in the entertainment industry to carve out her own identity after being known as Mahesh’s wife and then Alia Bhatt’s mother. Mahesh Bhatt spoke about his wife Soni Razdan and daughter Alia Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt thinks Soni Razan is a better actor than Alia

Mahesh heaped praises for Soni Razan, saying that "her style of expression, body language, and nuances are not what we call mainstream India." "I find Soni Razdan a better actor than Alia. You’d wonder why I’m saying that? But her idiom is so evolved that even as her life partner, I couldn’t give her enough roles because her style of expression, body language, and nuances are not what we call mainstream India," he said.

Mahesh praises wife Soni

The filmmaker also revealed the advice he gave Alia about watching Soni's films. "But you should watch the show she did for BBC (Neighbours). She also did a brilliant performance in Sanjoy Nag’s Yours Truly (2018), in which I did a cameo. That was the time when Alia was giving back-to-back smash hits like Udta Punjab (2016). I told her, 'Alia, before you develop a pride that there’s no better actor than you, go watch your mother’s film.' She’s a smart girl, so she watched the film," Mahesh added.

What Soni had spoken about her struggle

Recently, speaking with News18, Soni had said that "all my life, even now, I’m somebody else’s somebody", without naming Mahesh or Alia. “All my life, even now, I’m somebody else’s somebody. Let me be very loud and clear… My struggle is still to be known by who I am. I’m happy for the people around me, who’re doing so well in their lives. How could I not be? I’m grateful. But perhaps that’s how my journey was meant to be," she had said.

About Soni, Mahesh and Alia's films together

Soni starred in many films helmed by Mahesh. They include--Saaransh (1984), Daddy (1989), Saathi, Swayam and Sadak(1991), Gumrah and Sir (1993) and Papa Kehte Hain (1996). They also worked together in Nazar (2005) and Yours Truly (2018).

Alia and Mahesh worked together in Sadak 2 (2020). She was part of Sangharsh (1999) as a child artist. She worked with her mother in Raazi (2018).

Fans will see Alia in YRF's Alpha alongside Sharvari. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it also stars Bobby Deol. It is set to release on December 25. Alia is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.