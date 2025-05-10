‘Someone must’ve told him to remove it': Sooraj Pancholi talks about Babil Khan sharing and then deleting crying videos

Sooraj Pancholi talks about pressure on Babil Khan

Sooraj Pancholi also spoke about the pressure on Babil to "try and fulfil his father’s legacy". “I can’t even imagine the kind of pressure that must bring. The pressure does get to you as an actor…But I think every actor, even the top stars today, faces some kind of pressure. You’re constantly under the spotlight. At the same time, we’ve chosen to be part of this industry, so we can’t really complain, either. It’s a very debatable space," he said.

What Sooraj said about Babil deleting videos

Sooraj thinks that Babil didn't delete his crying videos, but someone asked him to. "It’s a tough spot, but it’s also the life we chose. And I think it takes a lot of courage to show your emotions openly. If Babil chose to post something emotional, and then deleted it—I’m sure it wasn’t because he wanted to. I’m sure someone must’ve told him to remove it. But it takes real courage to show that emotional side to the world. I just hope, and I really mean this—I hope he continues. More power to him. I know he’s a very, very good performer,” he added.

What happened to Babil recently, his team's statement

After posting his crying videos in which he spoke about Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh, Babil deleted his videos and deactivated his account. He was back on Instagram a few hours later with a statement.

A part of it read, "Over the past few years, Babil Khan has earned immense love and appreciation for his work, as well as for his openness about his mental health journey. Like anyone else, Babil is allowed to have difficult days -- and this was one of them. We want to reassure all his well-wishers that he is safe and will be feeling better soon," the statement shared by his family and team read.

"That said, a video of Babil has been widely misinterpreted and taken out of context. In the clip, Babil was sincerely acknowledging a few of his peers whom he believes are making meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema," the statement also read.

"His mention of artists like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh came from a place of genuine admiration -- for their authenticity, passion, and efforts to restore credibility and heart in the industry," the statement further added.