Step inside Sayani Gupta's super chill Mumbai home that radiates vibrancy with its aerial yoga swing and lots of art

Sayani Gupta's home is more like an experience. It has a spacious vanity room for the actor to get ready in, and also an Instagrammable yoga hammock dangling from the ceiling in one of the bedrooms. The actor walked around her Mumbai apartment in a recent interview with Brut India, and it is safe to say the space has a unique and eclectic vibe thanks to the paintings, and interesting furniture and furnishings. Also read: Step inside Ishaan Khatter’s 3-bedroom Mumbai home Sayani Gupta's Mumbai home will impress you with its cool vibe.

Sayani's living-dining room is all things cool

The rocking chair in the living room can be a conversation starter, but there is also a demure dining area with a white theme. The rest of the space is modern and functional with plenty of room for art – on the walls and on the floor. The walls in almost all the rooms are elevated with rows of film posters and paintings. The result is a cosy and fun, yet calming and inviting vibe.

Inside her calm and serene bedroom

The natural light-filled master bedroom featured lots of plants, a book nook, a four-poster wooden bed with some stuff toys and lots of comfy cushions. The room also had an interesting red chandelier.

"I am a plant mom," the actor said as she showed off her room. Like the rest of the house, Sayani selected a lot of neutral colours for upholstery to ensure they were not screaming for attention.

Here's a virtual tour of Sayani Gupta's Mumbai apartment:

More about Sayani

The actor has worked in films such as Margarita with a Straw (2015), Fan (2016), Jagga Jasoos (2017), Zwigato (2023), Jolly LLB 2 (2017) and Article 15 and Axone (both 2019), among many others. She has also appeared on web series like Inside Edge and Four More Shots Please! Recently, Sayani made an appearance on Ananya Panday's OTT debut, Call Me Bae.