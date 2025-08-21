Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar cheer for Aryan Khan after The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview: 'Congrats director'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan unveiled the first preview of his directorial debut, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, with much fanfare on Wednesday. And it's generating major hype with his squad including his little sister Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, and Malaika Arora, cheering him on. Aryan Khan's friends including Ananya Panday took to social media to support his debut project.

Aryan gets a thumbs up from the industry

Aryan unveiled the preview of his directorial debut at an event in Mumbai, surrounded by his family. His superstar dad Shah Rukh, mom Gauri Khan, and sister Suhana were all present to show their support and pride for his venture.

Later, Suhana took to Instagram to give him a shoutout. She shared the preview on her handle, writing, “Hard hard & all heart!! The Ba***ds of Bollywood out 18th September!!! You are not ready."

Saif Ali Khan’s son and actor Ibrahim Ali Khan also shared that he was impressed with the preview. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Ibrahim wrote, “Aryan, they’re not ready my brother you’re a genius," along with a heart emoji.

Ananya also reviewed The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview, and wrote, “Wooohooo! If the preview is this fun you can only imagine how fun the show is gonna be !!!! Congratulations Director Aryan (clapping emoji)." Ananya added, “Best best Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. And this cast!!!! toooo good," tagging Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Ragav Juyal and others.

Ananya said she is super excited to watch the show.

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda shared the preview on her Instagram story, mentioning, "Let's go!!!"

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be seen in a cameo appearance in the show, also took to Instagram to share the preview and wrote, “It has everything that you would want to ‘binge’ on - ENTERTAINMENT AND DHAMAAKEDAR ENTERTAINMENT!”

“@___aryan___ , it’s your time to shine...welcome to the movies!!! This looks like absolute blockbuster material and I know how much hard work you have put into it for yearsss! I love youuu… @lakshya proper hero material and how!!! Obviously you’re ‘kill’-ing it in every sense of the manner, spotlight’s on you and it’s your time to OWN it!!! TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix Congratulations to the entire team for a smashing start,” he added.

Malaika Arora also reposted the preview with multiple heart emojis.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The preview for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut directorial, the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was launched on Wednesday. The series offers a satirical take on Bollywood, playfully caricaturing the industry's trademark elements, from over-the-top romance to larger-than-life action sequences.

It stars Sahher Bamba and Lakshya in lead roles. It also features Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh will be making a cameo appearance in the series.

The web series will stream on Netflix from September 18. With production backed by Gauri Khan, the series is co-created and co-written by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Aryan has written and directed the show.