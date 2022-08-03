Suhana Khan dines with The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan drops her to the car. Watch

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda met for dinner on Tuesday. The two will be making their film debut together, with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Agastya's mom Shweta Bachchan and her friend Kajal Anand also joined them at a restaurant. Also read: The Archies casting directors defend Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda: 'Didn’t go over with roles on a platter'

A paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video from a restaurant. It showed them getting into their cars after the dinner. Suhana was in a black crop top and loose denims and did not remove her mask to pose for the paparazzi. Shweta held her hand and walked along with her to drop her to the car and the two could be heard bidding goodbye to each other. Agastya Nanda, who too was in black casuals, then held Shweta by hand and dropped her to the car, before joining her from the other side.

A fan commented on the video, “I loveee Shweta Bachchan sweet nice and kind gesture the way she hold Suhana's hand.” Another said, “Shweta and Suhana were tooo sweet.” One more reacted, “so cute”.

Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri and will be making her debut, along with Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The three star kids are part of Zoya Akhtar's Indian retro adaptation of Archie's Comics, titled The Archies. While Agastya plays Archie, Suhana plays Veronica and Khushi will be seen as Betty. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. It will premiere on Netflix next year.

Suhana has always been friends with Agastya's elder sister Navya Naveli Nanda, who is yet to express her interest in acting. She recently made her screen debut with a commercial.

The Archies teaser was unveiled in May and showed the entire cast of the film goofing around and having fun on the sets in character, as a peppy song played in the background. It showed the friendship between Archie and his gang as they play around in a park.

