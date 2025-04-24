Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez tulip garden after her mom's death: ‘She'll be reborn as our daughter'

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on her mother, Kim Fernandez's death. He allegedly named a lily and tulip garden in Bali after Kim. He said, “she will be reborn as our daughter”. Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez visits Siddhivinayak Temple with 'dear friend', Elon Musk's mom Maye, calls it beautiful experience In the letter, he alleged that he arranged a special prayer mass at Vatican for her mom.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s special tribute

Sukesh penned another letter to Jacqueline from inside the Mandoli Jail. He began his letter by calling Jacqueline his love. It was shared on Reddit.

He shared, “Baby girl, Mom is "with us", "in us" around us as or Guardian Angel, I know the Pain You going through But my love, I am in harder pain, Because you know In a very short period, I have been the Closest to mom Then all of you, its very difficult to digest that she is Gone too Early, and I could not be there with her, for her. remember What mom used to tell me, and the Note she had written to me on my Birthday in 2021”.

In the letter, he alleged that he arranged a special prayer mass at Vatican for her mom. “I am Gifting You a Very Beautiful, Lily and Tulip Garden in Bali, Dedicated for mom, as Lily and Tulips were, her favourite flower's, I have acquired, a large piece of the island where the farming was ongoing at Bali, Now its a fully Private Garden Named, owned Kim's Garden by Jacqueline Fernandes. I am Gifting you This Garden today as your Easter Gift, in Remembrance of Mom,” he wrote.

Sukesh shared, “Baby you know What I am very guilty about, I hope Mom did not hate me While She was Breathing her last. However I am sure me being her favourite, Mom will surely have a Re Birth as our Daughter. Baby Be Strong Mom is with us, Now Dad is our priority, he needs all, The love, You are a Warrior my queen, Stay Solid, Don't Doubt Yourself or Blame Yourself.... Baby I really want you to go with Dad to visit your Easter Gift, that I am giving you today, which is Dedicated for Mom, as you will surely feel her presence There”.

Jacqueline Fernandez's mother no more

Earlier this month, Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, died in a Mumbai hospital, her team had confirmed. She was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital last month. Jacqueline's mother was admitted after suffering a heart stroke. Last month, Jacqueline skipped the IPL ceremony in Guwahati as her mother wasn't well. Jacqueline’s mother, Kim was of Malaysian and Canadian descent, whereas her father Elroy Fernandez, is from Sri Lanka.

The Sukesh and Jacqueline connect

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged conman, has been behind bars since 2015, facing charges of a massive multi-crore fraud. During the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation into his alleged crimes, a connection to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez emerged. Sukesh has claimed that he is dating the actor. A few pictures of the two together also emerged online following the claims. However, Jacqueline has denied Sukesh's claims, alleging that he deceived her into believing he was a legitimate businessman. Furthermore, she has accused Sukesh of using intimidatory tactics to threaten her, leaving her shaken and disturbed.