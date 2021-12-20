Suniel Shetty reviews 83, says he 'couldn't spot' Ranveer Singh

Suniel Shetty shared his reaction after watching Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, 83. He said that he was shaken and teary-eyed after watching India's 1983 World Cup victory recreated on screen.

Taking to Twitter to share his review of 83, Suniel wrote, “Went to watch @RanveerOfficial in #83. Couldn’t spot him. There was only #KapilDev on screen. Incredible transformation. I am stunned beyond. A team cast that could’ve walked off Lords. Got gooseflesh like I was reliving ‘83. Still shaken and teary-eyed at the artistry and emotions.”

He further added, "Sheer belief. That’s what it is. The goodness of being @kabirkhankk. The faith in his story and the power of his scenes and characters. Blew my socks off. And the backing of #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala in a project that’s a personal tale. The tears are real."

Ranveer Singh portrays Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning team, in the upcoming sports biopic 83. Talking about his role, Ranveer said that bowling like Kapil was the most difficult aspect of his character development.

The actor said, "He has a very unique bowling action and his bio-mechanics are very unique to him. My body is very different from his so I had to transform my physicality drastically in order to achieve it. It took a long time, in fact, months to perfect the action. Initially, my body was too heavy because I was coming off of the shoot of Simmba."

Ranveer said that Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was a part of the World Cup-winning team in 1983 and coached him for 83, told him to get the physicality right first. "Our coach noticed that my body was too heavy and he said jab tu run-up mein aata hai toh tu aisa lagta hai ki pehelwan bowling karne aa raha hai (when you come in the run-up, it looks like a wrestler is coming to bowl). And he sent me away for a month just to change my physicality to bring it closer to Kapil's athleticism and then once I did that, I started making some headway."

"I was playing cricket for 4 hours a day for 6 months and doing physical conditioning for 2 hours a day for those 6 months. Four months of prep and 2-3 months of shoot, I put in a lot of hours," the actor added.

83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. It is set to hit the theatres on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.