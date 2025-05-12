Sunita Ahuja says she never stopped Govinda from meeting Krushna Abhishek: ‘I still love him a lot’

Sunita Ahuja talks about raising Krushna Abhishek

Sunita shared that she never stopped Krushna from meeting Govinda, saying, "I have been very protective and possessive of Govinda. Everything has its time. I still love Krushna Abhishek a lot. I have raised him. Even if he says good or bad things about me, I never stopped Govinda from meeting Krushna. Who am I to stop him? Krushna’s mother raised Govinda, and I did the same for Krushna and Arti.”

Sunita Ahuja on her bond with Arti Singh

She also spoke about her bond with Arti Singh, adding, "I still talk to Arti. I didn't attend her wedding. However, she came to our house to tie rakhi to my son, Yash. I speak to Arti—I have no issues with anyone. When a woman grows older, she becomes busy with her own life. She doesn’t have time for fights and other issues. I’m now busy with my children.”

The longstanding conflict between Krushna and Govinda stemmed from the actor expressing displeasure at Krushna making jokes about him on television. Sunita also distanced herself from Krushna and his family. Over the years, tensions escalated, with Krushna accusing Govinda of not visiting his children in the hospital, and Govinda labelling his nephew a liar, keeping the family rift in the media spotlight.

Last year, Govinda was hospitalised after accidentally shooting his leg. Both Krushna and Kashmera visited him in the hospital and later went to his home after he was discharged. In an interview with ETimes, Krushna spoke about their reconciliation, saying, “We laughed, joked, and reminisced about old times. It felt just like before. All those years I spent living with mama and mami (Sunita) in their home flashed before my eyes. Maine mama ko bola ki hall toh poora badal gaya hai. Ab sab issues resolve ho gaye hai, sab gile shikve door ho gaye hain (I told him the hall has changed completely. Everything has been resolved and all grudges are gone). I’m glad there was no mention of the past—that’s how families are. There can be misunderstandings, but nothing can keep us apart for long. I couldn’t meet mami as she was busy, but honestly, I was a bit scared to face her because I knew she would scold me.”