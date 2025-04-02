Sunny Deol believes Bollywood filmmakers lack passion and belief: ‘South ke log humse seekh ke aage badh gaye hain’

Sunny Deol says Bollywood lacks passion

When asked whether, like producers, Bollywood actors should also learn something from South Indian actors, Sunny said, “Jis tarah se hum pehle cinema banate the, jiss passion se hum cinema banate the, unn cheezon ki lacking shuru hogyi hai. South ke log humse seekhke aage badhte gaye hain (The way we used to make cinema before, the passion with which we made cinema—those things have started lacking. The people from the South learned from us and kept moving forward), and they have progressed so much technically and in every aspect. They are making a picture for the audience, not for a selected audience. Unka cinema hamesha chaaron taraf chalta hai. Hum logon ne beech mein karna kyun band kardia, mujhe nahi maalun, kaafi reasons honge I am sure (Their cinema always works everywhere. I don’t know why we stopped doing that in between; I’m sure there must be many reasons).”

He further said: "Wahan ki filmein humne remake karke banani shuru kardi aur vohi dhandha kar rahi thi. (We started remaking their films, and that became a successful business at the box office). This means that somewhere, our creators, producers, writers, and directors no longer have the same passion and belief. Because belief is the story—it is the hero of the film, and the person who brings it to life is the director. If we believe in both these aspects, we should work accordingly. But if we think we know everything—today, there are so many monitors, and everyone gives their opinions—because of this, mistakes happen."

About Sunny Deol's Jaat

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jaat. The action thriller, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. The film also stars Regina Cassandra as the female lead and Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist, along with Ayesha Khan, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, Vineet Kumar Singh, Dayanand Shetty, Jagapati Babu, and Prashant Bajaj in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 10 April.