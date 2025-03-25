Sunny Deol says Hindi filmmakers need to learn how to make cinema from south producers: 'I shall go and settle there'

Actor Sunny Deol has said producers in the Hindi film industry should learn from their counterparts in the South on how to make cinema with love. Sunny, who will be next seen in Mythri Movie Makers' Jaat, praised the producers of the upcoming movie at its trailer launch event on Monday, as reported by news agency PTI. Sunny also spoke about settling down in the southern part of India. (Also Read | Anurag Kashyap confirms he's left ‘toxic’ Bollywood and Mumbai) Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat will be directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by the Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Sunny Deol compares North and South filmmakers

Sunny shared a message to Mumbai producers. Calling the producers of Jaat “so good”, Sunny said, “I want producers of Bombay to learn (from them). You all call it Bollywood, but first refer to it as Hindi cinema, and learn how to make cinema with love (from south filmmakers)…I thoroughly enjoyed working with all of them. I told them (makers), ‘Let’s do another film’. Maybe I shall go and settle there (in the South).”

Sunny of if Hindi cinema is trailing

When he was asked where Hindi cinema was lagging behind, the actor said it wasn't the case. "Earlier, the producer used to like a story when the director narrated it. Then they would commit themselves to making it. Later, the corporates came in and then it became very commercial. In all of this, people lost interest (in filmmaking). Everyone became a victim. The people who had hunger (for filmmaking) were left behind," he added.

About Sunny's next film Jaat

Sunny's Jaat is produced by Hyderabad-based Mythri Movie Makers, best known for the superhit Pushpa franchise starring Allu Arjun. Set to release on April 10, Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

According to the makers, Jaat is a high-octane drama with larger-than-life action sequences. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra also round up the cast of the film.