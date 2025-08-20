Sunny Deol says his iconic ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ line once irritated him: ‘It’s a great pride but…’

Over the years, Sunny Deol’s iconic “dhai kilo ka haath” line from the film Damini has become synonymous with his persona. In a recent interview with Zoom, the actor revealed that although it is now a matter of great pride, in the beginning, he actually found the line irritating. Sunny Deol talked about his iconic 'dhai kilo ka haath' dialogue.

Sunny Deol on why he's irritated with his iconic dialogue

Explaining why it initially bothered him, Sunny said, “Dhai kilo ka haath has become such a thing, initially, I used to get so irritated because jahan bhi jao, yeh dialogue bolo, ye dialogue bolo. I mean obviously, it’s a great pride, people are wanting all that, but vo kar kar ke fir aadmi todha sa bolta hai ki yahi aur bhi bahut kuch karna hai (because everywhere I went, people kept asking me to repeat the dialogue. Of course, it’s a matter of great pride that people want it, but after doing it again and again, a person feels that there’s so much more to do beyond just this).”

One of the most iconic lines in Bollywood history remains Sunny’s “Jab yeh dhai kilo ka haath kisi pe padta hai na, toh aadmi uthta nahin, uth jaata hai (When this two-and-a-half-kilo arm falls on someone, the man doesn’t just fall, he dies).” This powerful dialogue, from Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1993 film Damini, came during his fiery courtroom scenes as lawyer Govind, and has been etched in cinema history despite his extended cameo role.

More recently, in his film Jaat, Sunny reprised the famous dialogue, although he admitted he was initially reluctant. Speaking about it on IMDb’s original behind-the-scenes series, Sunny said, “I was a little bit not so happy about it, to be very definite, but then I understood why it is required and why the director has conceived that particular dialogue to be there in that scene. It comes across very well, and now everybody is talking about it.”

Sunny Deol’s upcoming projects

Sunny will next be seen in Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and written by Nidhi Dutta. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border will also star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It is slated to release on 23 January 2026.

In addition, Sunny will play Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the magnum opus will be released in two parts, with the first arriving in cinemas on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.